Oswego police offering women’s self defense class to 2023 OHS, OEHS grads

The Oswego Police Department will be offering a personal self defense course for Oswego East High School and Oswego High School female senior 2023 graduates. The course is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. It will be held at the Oswego Police Public Safety Campus, 3355 Woolley Road in Oswego, and is limited to 20 participants.

The course is meant to educate and prepare outgoing seniors, whether they are going off to college or entering the workforce, to be more aware in their everyday lives and to have the self-confidence to defend themselves in any environment. Participants are asked to wear workout-type clothing and refrain from wearing jewelry. If a participant has any pre-existing injuries, they should consult a doctor prior to attending. This is a course that does include physical participation and exertion. A waiver of liability will need to be signed prior to attending the course. If under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian must also sign the waiver. Participants need to be at least 16 years old.

Those interested can register by completing an application form on the Oswego Police Department’s website oswegoil.org/policeprograms. Participants are chosen first-come, first-served. Sign up is open online.