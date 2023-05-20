Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, May 19: Sandwich’s Claire Allen leads Class 2A shot put after state prelims

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

State meet

Sandwich senior Claire Allen, with a throw of 13.08 meters, is in first place in the Class 2A shot put competition after the first day at the state tournament at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Allen, a four-time state medalist, also advanced to Saturday’s finals in the discus. She is in sixth place with a discus throw of 34.69 meters.

Allen’s teammate, Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber, advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 1,600-meter run, her time of 5:05.62 the second-fastest in Friday’s preliminaries. Weber will also run in the 3,200-meter final Saturday.

Plano’s 4x100 relay team advanced to Saturday’s finals with the 12th-fastest preliminary time of 49.57.

In Class 3A, Yorkville sophomore Courtney Clabough advanced to Saturday’s state finals in the shot put, her throw of 12.26 meters putting her in seventh place. Yorkville teammate Mia Boule advanced to the finals in the pole vault, clearing 3.43 meters.

On the track, Yorkville’s 4x800 relay advanced to the finals, their time of 9:29.50 the ninth-fastest in prelims.

Oswego’s Chaleica Booker advanced to the finals in the 400, her time of 57.20 the sixth-fastest in prelims. Oswego East’s Hailey Soriaga advanced in the pole vault, clearing 3.43 meters.