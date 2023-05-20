Boulder Hill home, several vehicles struck by gunfire Friday evening

A residence and several vehicles were struck by gunfire in Boulder Hill Friday evening.

In a press release, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. to the incident in the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road in the unincorporated subdivision.

No one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies collected numerous items of evidence and they are being evaluated as part of the sheriff’s office investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff’s office detectives at 630-553-5856 or detectives@kendallcountyil.gov. Tips can also be provided at 630-381-9TIP or tips@kendallcountyil.gov. Individuals can also provide information and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.