Taste of Oswegoland fundraiser planned for June 2

The Oswegoland Senior and Community Center will present the Taste of Oswegoland fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at OSCC, 3525 Route 34 in Oswego. Everyone is invited to attend.

Numerous Oswegoland restaurants and businesses are sponsoring the fundraiser along with raffle drawings.

There will be musical entertainment and unlimited small bites of appetizers, entrees and desserts. A cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and can be purchased online at oswegoseniorcenter.org or in person at OSCC from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All proceeds will benefit the OSCC Building Improvement Fund to provide facility updates that will expand services and programs for seniors and the community.

For more information, call OSCC at 630-554-5602.