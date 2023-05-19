Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, May 18: Newark’s Kiara Wesseh advances to state finals in four events

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Newark
Newark junior Kiara Wesseh advanced to Saturday’s state finals in all four events she entered in at Thursday’s Class 1A preliminaries in Charleston.
Wesseh ran the third-fastest 100-meter high hurdles time of 15.42 seconds and the third-fastest 300 low hurdles time of 46.35 seconds. Wesseh also ran the sixth-fastest 100-meter dash time of 12.49 seconds. Wesseh, the two-time defending state runner-up in the high jump, cleared 1.55 meters in that event to advance to Saturday’s finals.
Newark sophomore Tess Carlson cleared 3.06 meters in the pole vault to advance to the finals.
BASEBALL
Sandwich 6, Lisle 5 (11 innings)
The Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the 11th for the walk-of win in the Class 2A Wheaton Academy Regional semifinal. Austin Marks had a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Quinn Rome was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored and Chance Lange scored two runs for Sandwich.
Oswego 9, Yorkville 1
Cade Duffin had a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Wade Menard had two hits and three RBIs for Oswego, which swept the three-game series. Michael Dopart drove in Yorkville’s run.
Plainfield North 7, Oswego East 6
Eric Lewis and Jackson Petsche homered for the Wolves, but the Tigers swept the three-game series.