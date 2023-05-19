Group of students write racial slurs, cause damage at Oswego East High School

Oswego SD308 officials are investigating acts of vandalism that occurred at Oswego East High School Wednesday night, including racial slurs written on the school grounds at 1525 Harvey Road, Oswego.

In an email to Oswego East parents on Thursday, Oswego East Principal Laura Bankowski said that “a large group of senior students engaged in several acts of vandalism” at the school Wednesday night.

“The actions of these students were recorded by our school cameras and consequences have been issued.” — Laura Bankowski, Oswego East High School principal

“When we arrived today (Thursday) at Oswego East High School, we discovered that there was inappropriate language and hateful words written on windows, sidewalks and property damage,” she states in the email. “This type of behavior is harmful and disrespectful towards our Oswego East High School community. The actions of these students were recorded by our school cameras and consequences have been issued.”

Bankowski expressed her displeasure at the conduct of the students.

“It is unfortunate that at the conclusion of their time here, some students caused damage to the school property and used language that was hurtful and disrespectful towards others,” Bankowski said. “We encourage all students and staff to take pride in their school and to model exemplary behavior and excellence.”