Plano police reports / May 12-18, 2023

Information in May 12-18, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Citations issued

Plano police ticketed Zachary Tholl, 20, of the 100 block of South View Street, Plano, for improper use of registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop at 7:21 p.m. May 13 on Route 34 at Eldamain Road. Tholl was given a court date.

Plano police ticketed Byanca Acevedo, 31, of the 900 block of Ridge Drive, DeKalb, for driving without a valid license and expired registration after a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m. May 13 on Ben Street at Main Street. Acevedo was released after being given a court date.