Oswego police reports / May 12-18, 2023

Information in the May 12-18, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One hurt in Route 34 crash

One person was injured and transported to an area hospital after a motor vehicle crash at 3 p.m. May 14 on Route 34 at Fifth Street, Oswego police reported.

Motorist ticketed

Oswego police ticketed Marcello Esquivel-Medina, 35, of the 600 block of Union Street, Aurora, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 7:36 p.m. May 14 on Route 34 at Pearce’s Ford Drive.

Vehicle found damaged

A Naperville resident told Oswego police that her vehicle was struck and damaged by an unknown vehicle while it was parked at 3:45 p.m. May 12 in the 100 block of Main Street.

Llicense violation

Oswego police ticketed Terrence L. Butler, 21, of the 1800 block of Lilac Lane, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 9:09 p.m. May 12 at Douglas and Fernwood roads.