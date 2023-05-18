A density problem? Oswego officials considering distance requirements for video gaming cafes

Oswego Village Trustees are discussing whether to implement restrictions on how close video gaming cafes can locate to each other in an attempt to to reduce their proliferation in the village.

“What we don’t want is the perception of Oswego to be southwest suburban Chicago Las Vegas,” Village Trustee Tom Guist said during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. “We don’t want to see neon signs on every corner of every major intersection.”

On Tuesday, May 16, trustees began discussing the issue of video gaming and if more needs to be done to reign in the number of establishments offering video gaming. Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt said he didn’t like how gaming cafes are “all clustered together.”

“I don’t like going down Orchard and seeing them like all over the place,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest problem. Our residents are seeing them clustered…I have a problem with the density of them.”

Another idea trustees broached was requiring businesses wanting to offer video gaming to come to a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting to present their business plan and whether to place a cap on the number of video gaming licenses. The issue will be discussed again at a future Committee-of-the-Whole meeting.

Video gaming was originally approved in the village in May 2013. At that time, it was restricted to 10 locations.

In 2015, the village eliminated the restriction for the number of locations. Currently, there are 25 active video gaming licenses in the village, according to a staff report. In addition, five gaming licenses have been approved locally pending state approval and two establishments are going through the application process.

Of the 32 establishments, 12 are classified as gaming cafes, nine are classified as gas station/truck stops, one is classified as a convenience store and eight are classified as bars/restaurants. In addition, two establishments – the American Legion and FV Kickers – are nonprofit organizations.

Through March, the village has seen $131,904.39 in revenues from video gaming so far this year. Last year, Oswego saw $432,601.16 in annual revenues from video gaming.

At the same time, Kuhrt said they need to be careful not to negatively impact the revenue that video gaming creates for the village.

“You don’t like seeing them, but this helps us out tremendously throughout the village with projects,” he said. “We do need to pay for these roads and I’m not for raising taxes. This is a revenue stream.”

Newly seated Village Trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said while she was campaigning, many people voiced concerns about the proliferation of businesses offering video gaming.

“There was an audible gasp at the number of gaming licenses we have right now,” she said. “So I am in favor of capping all of them. I’m one vote of six, but I am in favor of that.”

She noted there are eight establishments offering video gaming within three miles of her house.

“With the next seven coming on board, who knows where those are going to be,” McCarthy-Lange said.

Village President Ryan Kauffman said he has also heard concerns from residents about the proliferation of video gaming.

“We’re hitting a saturation point where people are getting frustrated,” he said.

While Kauffman stressed the importance of raising revenues, he said the village also has other obligations, such as making residents happy.

“People said pretty loudly to us I think with this election that they’re not huge in favor of it,” he said. “So let’s consider what the residents want while simultaneously considering how we best bring in enough revenue to pay for all the things that we want to get.”