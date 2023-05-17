Ribbon cutting held to mark opening of first cannabis dispensary in Montgomery

A ribbon cutting was held May 10 to celebrate the opening of Ivy Hall, the first cannabis dispensary to operate in the village of Montgomery and Kendall County.

The dispensary, located at 1970 Caterpillar Drive just east of Orchard Road, is the social equity cannabis dispensary brand’s fourth location to open in the Chicago region. Ivy Hall Montgomery is a majority veteran- and African American-owned business.

Among those in attendance at the ribbon cutting were village leaders and company officials.

“We’re honored to open Montgomery’s first cannabis dispensary,” Ivy Hall district manager Dominque Moses said in a news release. “Ivy Hall provides a comfortable neighborhood boutique shopping environment, where we offer our concierge-level customer service similar to a high-end retail shopping experience. My team and I look forward to building relationships with our customers and guiding them on their cannabis journey with excellent customer service and an innovative loyalty and rewards program.”

Ivy Hall identified Montgomery as an underserved market without convenient retail access to safe, legal and regulated cannabis products. The cannabis company invested over $1 million to open the dispensary and hired 30 team members for the location.

“We appreciate the support we received from local officials to invest in the community, create jobs, revitalize this former bank location and continue to build out the Ivy Hall footprint in the broader Chicago market,” Greg Elliott, Ivy Hall chief growth officer and majority owner of the Montgomery dispensary license said in the release. “As a minority-owned cannabis dispensary brand, we approach our role in the state’s growing cannabis industry differently, and our results speak for themselves. We thank our state’s elected leaders for creating this opportunity to obtain parity and build equity in the state’s growing cannabis industry.”

The approximate 4,500-square-foot dispensary is located in a former, renovated bank building. Ivy Hall is a sensory dispensary that celebrates the experience of cannabis. Company officials designed the location to be a neighborhood boutique that engages all the senses to embrace the experience of cannabis— not just the product.

Ivy Hall Montgomery is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More information is available at ivyhalldispensary.com.