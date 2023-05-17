Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, May 16: Oswego walks off Yorkville in 8 innings, clinches outright SPC West title

BASEBALL
Oswego 4, Yorkville 3 (8 innings)
Troy Vosburgh doubled in pinch runner Kenny White with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, the walk-off win giving the Panthers the outright Southwest Prairie West championship. With two outs in the eighth Drake Dunnett drew a walk and White pinch ran, and Vosburgh followed with a double down the left field line.
Vosburgh and Ethan Valles each had two hits for Oswego (22-10, 11-3), which won for the second consecutive day in its final at bat.
Kyle Munch was 3-for-5, Nate Harris 2-for-5 with an RBI and Everett Ford 3-for-4 with a double and RBI for Yorkville (14-15, 7-7), which scored a run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings but suffered its third straight loss in its final at bat.
Plainfield North 6, Oswego East 3
La Salle-Peru 7, Plano 0
Jose Barraza had two of the seven hits for Plano (6-25, 2-12 Interstate 8 Conference). Winning pitcher Brendan Boudreau struck out 10 and Seth Adams was 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs for the Cavaliers.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 11, Jacobs 1
Sara Ebner homered, Kenzie Sweeney had a triple and Abby Pool and Kaitlyn Roberts had doubles in a 16-hit attack for the Foxes (29-1), who scored six runs in the first inning and ran their winning streak to 21 straight. Winning pitcher Madi Reeves (20-1) struck out 10 and allowed two hits.
Newark 11, Yorkville Christian 1
Danica Peshia and Kaitlyn Schofield each smashed two home runs and Taylor Kruser struck out 15 in a two-hitter for Newark (28-1) in the Class 1A Newark Regional semifinal. Kruser was also 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI and Kodi Rizzo was 2-for-3 with a triple, run scored and four RBIs.
Sandwich 6, Rosary 0
Aubrey Cyr struck out eight in a two-hit shutout, and Peyton Dudzik and Allison Olson both homered as Sandwich advanced to the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional final. Breanna Sexton had two RBIs for the Indians.