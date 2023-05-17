Kendall County Board OKs state-mandated hike in real estate transaction fee

YORKVILLE – When a real estate transaction is documented with the Kendall County Recorder’s Office, several fees totaling $67 must be paid.

They include a $9 charge that is passed along to the state of Illinois for its Rental Housing Support Program.

Effective July 1, that fee will double to $18, bringing the total cost for recording a real estate transaction to $76, Kendall County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Gillette said.

With little choice, the Kendall County Board approved the fee increase on May 16.

“We are forced to increase our fees,” Gillette told the County Board, explaining that the increase affects every county in the state.

Board member Dan Koukol questioned why the board needed to take a vote and approve the fee increase.

State’s Attorney’s Office Civil Division Chief Jim Webb advised that the county would be out of compliance with the state mandate if it did not take action.

On a roll-call vote, the board approved the measure. Koukol voted no. Jason Peterson voted “present.”

“Under protest,” board member Brian DeBolt said before voting in favor of the increase.

The Rental Housing Support Program is designed to help low-income residents by subsidizing rental apartments and homes.

Tenants pay only 30% of their income in rent, while providing the landlord with the balance in the form of a subsidy.

Real estate transactions include more than just the sale or transfer of property.

When homeowners refinance their mortgages or make any change to the property deed, including the addition or deletion of a name to the title, the transaction must be recorded with the county.

There are fees for recording, mapping and document storage when the title is changed.

The Recorder’s Office handles roughly 21,000 such changes every year, Gillette said, although that figure varies widely depending on the real estate market.