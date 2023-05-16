Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, May 15: Yorkville Christian’s Cody Hazzard K’s 15, wins regional dual with Newark

BASEBALL

Yorkville Christian 1, Newark 0

Cody Hazzard struck out 15 in an outstanding pitching dual and Bryce Edward led the Mustangs’ offense with two hits at the Class 1A Yorkville Christian Regional quarterfinal.

Plainfield North 5, Oswego East 0

The Wolves (19-9, 9-4) dropped the opener of a three-game series to drop one game back of Oswego in the SPC West race.

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 12, Minooka 0 (5 innings)

Madi Reeves (19-1) struck out 10 in a one-hit shutout and Sam Davidowski went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the Foxes (28-1, 15-0), who won their 20th straight game. Kaitlyn Roberts went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Katlyn Schraeder went 2-for-3 with a homer and Jensen Krantz went 2-for-3.

Yorkville Christian 15, Horizon Science Academy McKinley Park 0

Grace Allgood struck out seven over three no-hit innings and went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Mustangs at the Class 1A Yorkville Christian Regional. Ali Gajewski scored four runs and Kaelia Fox had a double and two RBIs.