Montgomery observing National Police Week 2023

The village of Montgomery has proclaimed National Police Week from May 14-20, in honor of the brave men and women serving in law enforcement nationwide, with special recognition to the law enforcement officers and staff of the Montgomery Police Department.

National Police Week is an annual observance that pays tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and those who continue to serve and protect our communities daily. It was first established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.

In recognition of this event, Village President Matt Brolley read a proclamation at the Village Board Meeting on May 8. In that proclamation, Brolley stated, “It is essential that all citizens know and understand the duties, responsibilities, hazards and sacrifices of their law enforcement agency.”

The village of Montgomery is committed to supporting its police department and ensuring they have the resources and training to carry out their duties safely and effectively. All community members are encouraged to honor and thank law enforcement officers during National Police Week 2023.

For more information on National Police Week and how to support local law enforcement officers, visit policeweek.org or montgomeryil.org, or follow the department’s social media pages.