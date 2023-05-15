Cap number of video gaming licenses in Oswego? Village trustees set discussion

Oswego Village Trustees on Tuesday will begin discussing whether to cap the number of video gaming licenses in the village or implement additional restrictions on what businesses can apply for a gaming license.

The issue will be discussed during the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. During his campaign, newly elected Village President Ryan Kauffman talked about a number of goals, including reducing the number of gaming licenses.

Currently, there are 25 active video gaming licenses in the village, according to a staff report. In addition, five gaming licenses have been approved locally pending state approval and two establishments are going through the application process.

Of the 32 establishments, 12 are classified as gaming cafes, nine are classified as gas station/truck stops, one is classified as a convenience store and eight are classified as bars/restaurants. In addition, two establishments – the American Legion and FV Kickers – are nonprofit organizations.

Through March, the village has seen $131,904.39 in revenues from video gaming so far this year. Last year, Oswego saw $432,601.16 in annual revenues from video gaming.

Village trustees will discuss several options, including capping the current number of gaming licenses approved or in the application process at 32, capping the current number of gaming cafes at 12, capping the current number of gas stations and convenience stores gaming licenses at 10 and capping the number of gaming terminals. There are currently 142 terminals in the village.

Other options would be to only allow future gaming licenses if the gaming is ancillary to the type of business which is deemed to be either a bar or restaurant or to require the establishment to be in business for a minimum of one year before they can apply for a gaming license.

According to the staff report, while there are several communities in DuPage, Kane, LaSalle, and Will counties that prohibit video gaming – including Bolingbrook, Naperville and Plainfield – there are no municipalities in Kendall County that prohibit video gaming.