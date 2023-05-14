Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, May 13: Aydan Olson, Plano a walk-off winner against Newark

BASEBALL

Plano 8, Newark 7

Aydan Olson, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Reapers the win on Senior Day. Rylan Aguirre had a double and three RBIs and Josh Stellwagen had two RBIs and scored a run for Plano (6-24).

Clay Friestad had a double and three RBIs and Joe Martin scored two runs for Newark.

Aurora Central Catholic 10, Sandwich 8

Chris Barbor went 3-for-3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Hunter Pavia 3-for-4 with a run scored and RBI for Sandwich (10-16).

Oswego East 9, Metea Valley 3

Brothers Zach Polubinski, Mike Polubinski and Josh Polubinski combined to go 9-for-12 with six runs scored and six RBIs and Dylan Kubek and Christian Martyn added multi-hit days for the Wolves (19-8).

Bolingbrook 6, Yorkville 5 (9 innings)

Nate Harris went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Everett Ford was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Michael Dopart was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Foxes (14-13).

SOFTBALL

Newark 2, Sterling 0

Kaitlyn Schofield and Kodi Rizzo combined on a two-hit shutout with 16 total strikeouts, eight apiece, and Danica Peshia slugged a solo homer for Newark.

GIRLS SOCCER

IMSA 8, Plano 0