The Village of Oswego offered area non-profit groups the opportunity to earn money for their organizations by volunteering for Wine on the Fox, held May 6-7. Members from Oswego Chapter NY of P.E.O. counted and grouped tickets for the event. P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) provides educational opportunities for women through scholarships and works diligently to assist those in need with grants and loans and by supporting other non-profits and charities.