May 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Aurora Navy League hosting monthly dinner May 16 in Montgomery

By Shaw Local News Network
The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, May 16. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is writer Eric Wentz who will present “Knighthood and the U.S. Military from the Little Big Horn to Today” or “How the U.S. Military Inspired my career as a Writer With Synchronicity and Serendipity.”