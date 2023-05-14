Area scout leaders honored with District Award of Merit

Three local area Boy Scout leaders were honored recently, awarded the District Award of Merit for their outstanding and noteworthy local service to youth in and outside Scouting.

Mark Brakeall and Steven Wesseln of Oswego, and Steven Hochstetler of Yorkville, were each awarded the Potawatomi District Award of Merit at a ceremony on Saturday, April 15. The ceremony was part of the annual dinner held to honor Scout leaders in Kendall and DeKalb counties and the surrounding area. The dinner was held in Elburn.

Mark Brakeall has served as a Merit Badge counselor and Scoutmaster in Troop 63 in Oswego. Previously he was District Training Committee chair for adult leaders. He presently serves on the Potawatomi District Advancement Committee and as a committee member of Troop 63 in Oswego.

Steven Wesseln has served as a Merit Badge counselor, Assistant Scoutmaster and committee member of Troop 31 in Oswego. Previously he has served on numerous training events and activities, and is an Illinois Master Naturalist. He presently serves on the District Committee as Outdoor Ethics chair.

Steven Hochstetler has served as a Merit Badge counselor and Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 63 in Oswego. Previously he has served on numerous district and council training events, including Wood Badge staff. He has attended the Philmont Training Center in New Mexico and Sea Base in Florida. He presently serves as a member of the District Committee on Roundtable staff, and as a leader at Cub Scout Day camp.

The Potawatomi District is part of Three Fires Council of the Boy Scouts of America. For more information about Boy Scouts in the area, contact the council office in St. Charles at threefirescouncil.org or 630-584-9250.