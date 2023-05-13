Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday, May 12: Aubrey Cyr strikes out 10, leads Sandwich softball to win in season finale

SOFTBALL
Sandwich 12, Lisle 4
Aubrey Cyr struck out 10 in a complete-game effort, and Lily Geltz and Johanna Freemon each went 3-for-4 for Sandwich (13-12) in its regular season finale.
Allison Olson and Gianna Madrigal each had two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Sandwich 12, Newark 2
Winning pitcher Tyler Lissman went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Austin Marks went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs for Sandwich. Chris Barbor added a double and three RBIs.
Putnam County 12, Plano 2
Dillan Johnson, who had two RBIs, and Kaden Aguirre, Jason Phillips and Jose Barraza each managed one hit to lead Plano (5-24).