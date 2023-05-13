Plano School District 88 celebrates staff with Salute to Service ceremony

Plano School District 88 hosted its eighth annual Salute to Service awards ceremony May 1 at Plano High School.

The ceremony honored Plano Premier Award recipients, ISBE Those Who Excel winners, retirees and service award achievements.

The community, family, friends and past and present students were invited to attend and congratulate the staff members and attend a dessert reception following the ceremony.

Plano Premier Awards

The following received 2023 Plano Premier Awards; more than 100 staff members were nominated:

PK-6 Teacher: Eduardo Perez, kindergarten dual language teacher, P.H. Miller School.

PK-6 Teacher: Carolyn Olson, fourth grade teacher, Emily G. Johns School.

PK-6 Early Career Educator: Jimena Moreno, fifth grade dual language teacher, Emily G. Johns School.

PK-6 Educational Service Personnel: Sheri Heller, preschool instructional aide, P.H. Miller School.

PK-6 Student Support Personnel: Sarah Nourzad, social worker, Centennial School.

PK-6 Team: Office team Brenda Albright and Penny Weiland, Centennial School.

PK-6 Administrator: Luke Baughman, principal, Emily G. Johns School.

7-12 Teacher: Joe Kampf, technology and engineering teacher, Plano High School.

7-12 Early Career Educator: Madelyn Conroy, seventh grade English/history teacher, Plano Middle School.

7-12 Educational Service Personnel: Dwayne Love, PBIS instructional aide/coach, Plano High School.

7-12 Student Support Personnel: Amy Freeman, media center director, Plano Middle School.

7-12 Team: Office team Denise Barbosa, Anne Hamblin, Paola Hayes, Sarah Martinez and Elia Vazquez, Plano High School.

7-12 Administrator: Brennan Denny, assistant principal, Plano High School.

District Educational Service Personnel: Jen Dieter, assistant transportation coordinator.

District Student Support Personnel: TJ Wade, speech pathologist.

District Administrator: Amy Lee, director, Plano Area Special Education Cooperative.

District Team: Technology team Jose Jimenez, Dustin Kantorski, Caleb Moody, Savanna Mussa and Ben Weinmann.

Community Award: Carl Snider, crossing guard, city of Plano.

2022 ISBE Those Who Excel Winners

Excellence: Plano School District health services team (team) and Robert Hausler (community volunteer).

Meritorious Service: Nicole Kulbartz (teacher), Claire Landsteiner (early career educator), Gail Luna (educational service personnel), Nicole Ciesla (student support personnel) and Dan Solecki (administrator).

2023 ISBE Those Who Excel Winners

Excellence: Brennan Denny (administrator)

Meritorious Service: Emily Holmstrom (teacher), Jimena Moreno and Delaney Rogers (early career educators), Anne Hamblin (educational service personnel), Sarah Nourzad (student support personnel) and PHS transition team (team)

Special Recognition: Mark Parris (community volunteer)

Retirement recognition

The following retirees were recognized during the Salute to Service ceremony:

Cindy Heath: secretary, P.H. Miller School (1994-2023).

Deanna Bazan: elementary teacher, Plano School District and Kendall County Outdoor Education Center (1990-2023).

Melinda Wegener: business/computer teacher, Plano High School (1998-2023).

“Miss Vicki” Kern: assistant cook/bus driver (2005-2023).

Service recognition

The following staff members celebrated milestone years of service awards and received pins and certificates:

10 Years: Sheri Heller, Emily Les, Ryan McNamara, Mike Zeman, Courtney Baker, Amy Hendershott, Colleen Jones, Kyle Kee, Kelly Klingberg, Kelsey Lavery, Theresa Byelick, Susan Chapman and Jessica (Dellorto) Johnson.

15 Years: Renee McKirgan, Kara Lay, Mario Serra, Brett Spratley, Yvonne Hill, Dave Hislop, Jeff McGray and Denise Secor.

20 Years: Beth Pulfer, Kathy Lane, Jen Scarborough, Doug Holm and Sue Peruski.

25 Years: Denise Schiltz, Carolyn Olson and Steve Hild.

30 Years: Kathy Benoit.