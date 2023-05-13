Plano library lists upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

The library will be closed on Monday, May 29, for the Memorial Day holiday.

Adult programs

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesday, May 23, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Meeting Room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Writers’ Group: Thursday, May 25, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Meeting Room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

State Sen. Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, May 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A representative from state Sen. Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class: Tuesday, May 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards using simple techniques and embellishments that will enhance your finished project. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to high school students, adults and students 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: Wednesday, May 17, 3:30 tp 4:30 p.m. “All Creatures Great and Small” by James Herriot will be discussed. The book for June will be “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette: Monday, May 22, 6 to 8 p.m. Michelle Shepard will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. You’ll leave with a completed work of art. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Youth programs

Rhyme! Read! Move!: Tuesday, May 16, 6 to 6:45 p.m. For independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Join us as we have fun with rhymes, musical instruments and stories. Registration required.