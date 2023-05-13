4-H hosting Tech Explorers Club beginning May 17

Youth ages 9 and older are invited to check out the 4-H Tech Explorers Club, a six-part special-interest club that teaches STEM and “maker” principles with hands-on activities.

The spring session will focus on Arduino, an open-source electronics prototyping platform. This hardware and software was designed for anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments, and it can work with buttons, LEDs, motors, speakers, GPS units, cameras, the internet and even your smartphone or TV.

Tech Explorers is designed for youth ages 9 and older. The group will meet in Yorkville from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. six times this spring: May 17 and 24, and June 6, 7, 13 and 16. Space is limited. Learn more or save your spot at go.illinois.edu/4HTechExplorersSpring. No need to have attended previous sessions to join.

The cost to participate is $35 per youth, which includes 4-H enrollment for 2022-23 year. If already enrolled and paid through another 4-H club this 4-H year, the cost for this Tech Explorers session will be $15.

For questions or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact 630-553-5823 or keisanug@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.