Yorkville School District Y115 ramps up superintendent search

YORKVILLE – The Yorkville School Board is pressing ahead with plans to name an interim superintendent for District 115 by July 1 and to fill the post permanently in time for the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

In a special meeting on May 11, just three days after four new board members were sworn into office, the School Board met with representatives of a search firm that had been hired by the previous board at another special session on May 5.

Brian Harris and Karen Sullivan of Schaumburg-based Hazzard, Young, Attea and Associates told board members that it will provide candidates for them to interview until the right person is found.

“This is the most important decision you will make,” Sullivan said. “It’s about what the community and you want in a leader. We need to find the right match for Yorkville.”

The search effort comes in the wake of the unexpected resignation of Superintendent Tim Shimp, who took a post in the private sector.

Shimp’s resignation became effective May 1, after making the announcement at the April 24 board meeting.

The next day, the Kendall County Clerk’s Elections Office certified the results of the April 4 election for winners Darren Crawford, Michael Houston and Michael Knoll.

The elections office also conducted a drawing to determine the winner of a tie vote between Jason Demas and Leslie Smogor. Demas won the drawing and a four-year term.

However, veteran board member Robert Brenart had resigned at the April 24 meeting with two years remaining on his term of office. Smogor was appointed at the May 5 special meeting to serve out the unexpired term.

The result is that five members of the seven-person panel are new to the board, joining incumbents Shawn Schumacher and Jason Senffner.

Crawford was elected president by his fellow board members after taking the oath of office on May 8.

After hearing the presentation by Harris and Sullivan, the new board went into a lengthy closed session to discuss plans for an interim superintendent.

When the group emerged back into open session, Crawford announced that the district will immediately begin the search for the temporary district head with the intention of having that person in place by July 1.

Harris and Sullivan, both former area school superintendents, said that the board may wish to consider hiring a tandem of retired superintendents to pilot the district though the next year.

The firm’s contract with the district calls for a flat $24,500 to perform both the interim and permanent superintendent searches.

However, if board members want the firm to conduct a community survey to help in their decision-making the cost will be $2,000, while a background check, which is strongly recommended, will be $1,500.

“Nobody wants surprises,” Harris said.

In response to a question from Demas, Harris said there is no limit to the number of candidates the search firm will produce for interviews.

“We will get you the right people until we are done,” Harris said.

After the meeting, Crawford acknowledged the immensity of the challenge he and the rest of the board are facing.

“The decision is huge,” Crawford said. “It affects a lot of people.”

Schumacher appeared encouraged by the direction the board is taking.

“We’re on a good path,” Schumacher said. “We have a new board and we’re working together.”