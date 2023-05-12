May 12, 2023
Sons of the American Legion to host Mother’s Day breakfast buffet May 14 in Plano

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

Menu items include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, made-to-order omelets and more.

The breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. Adult tickets cost $12. Tickets for children younger than 11 cost $6.

Proceeds help the Plano Sons of the American Legion raise funds to help support local veterans.