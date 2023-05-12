Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, May 11: Oswego East girls track wins sectional championship

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 3A Moline Sectional
Oswego East won the sectional championship with 77 points, with Oswego third (66) and Yorkville fourth (57) at the Class 3A Moline Sectional.
Oswego East state qualifiers included Layla Brisbon in the 100 hurdles (third, 15.92), the 4x100 relay (fourth, 49.27), the 4x200 relay (fourth, 1:45.20), the 4x800 relay (third, 9:26.65); Hailey Soriaga in the pole vault (second, 3.42 meters), Ava Karg in the pole vault (fourth, 3.12 meters) and Faith Adams in the long jump (second, 5.39 meters).
Yorkville state qualifiers included Courtney Clabough in the shot put (first, 12.91) and discus (second, 35.57) Allegra Triner in the 800 (second, 2:21.83); the 4x800 relay (second, 9:25.55); Cassidy Madden in the high jump (second, 1.57 meters); Mia Boule in the pole vault (third, 3.27 meters).
Oswego state qualifiers included Chaleica Booker in the 200 (first place, 25.40 seconds) and 400 (first, 57.38), Audra Soderlind in the 3,200 (first, 10:59.25) and 1,600 (second, 5:09.64), Lauren Broome in the 100 hurdles (second, 15.54) and 300 hurdles (second, 46.69)
BASEBALL
Oswego East 10, Oswego 6
Josh Polubinski went 2-for-4 with a homer, triple and five RBIs as the Wolves (18-8, 9-3) won the rubber game of the three-game crosstown series to pull even in the Southwest Prairie West race. Mike Polubinski, Jackson Petsche and Mason Blanco added multi-hit games and Patrick Flynn and Ryan Johnson combined for the win in the mound.
Cade Duffin went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for Oswego (19-10, 9-3).
Minooka 11, Yorkville 4
SOFTBALL
Sandwich 12, Plano 1
Gianna Madrigal and Brooklyn Marks hit back-to-back home runs and Breanna Sexton added a three-run shot, all in a six-run third inning, for Sandwich (12-12, 5-9 Interstate 8 Conference.
Yorkville 12, Oswego East 5
The Foxes (26-1, 14-0) clinched the Southwest Prairie West championship.
Rosary 5, Yorkville Christian 4
Grace Allgood homered and drove in two runs and struck out seven in the circle for Yorkville Christian.