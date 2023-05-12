Project to install traffic signals in downtown Oswego on schedule

A $1.3 million project to install traffic signals in downtown Oswego remains on schedule to be completed by the end of July.

In April, the village launched a project to construct traffic signals on Route 34/Washington Street at the busy intersections of Main and Harrison streets. The project includes ADA-compliant pedestrian signals and improved pedestrian ramps.

“We should have the signals turned on by the end of July,” Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes said on Thursday. “I did check with the contractor Thursday morning just to confirm that everything is still on schedule and we’re still on schedule.”

Currently, flashing beacons alert vehicles to pedestrians in the crosswalk at Main and Washington streets and Oswego police patrol the stretch of Washington Street through downtown Oswego to deter speeders. Those visiting downtown Oswego recently might have observed the work going on ahead of the installation of traffic signals.

“Essentially, they’ve installed the foundations, the underground conduits and the boxes for connection of the conduits,” Hughes said. “Basically, they’ve tried to get everything that needs to be done underground completed with the restoration of the sidewalks before the weather gets really nice and we have lots of people downtown. We’re trying to get all of that work done. And that work should be completed very, very soon.”

“As our downtown becomes more vibrant and we anticipate more pedestrians, it’s even more important than ever that we protect the pedestrians and make it safe for them.” — Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes

The traffic signals will also be synced with the railroad signals to ensure there is adequate time for vehicles to clear the tracks as trains approach. After the traffic signals are installed, signs will be put up notifying motorists there will be a change in traffic pattern and when the signals will be turned on, Hughes said.

“That generally is a week in advance to give people a heads up that’s something’s happening,” she said. “After that and the signals are turned on, the signs will continue to indicate there is a changed traffic pattern and that people should be aware that this is happening.”

As Hughes noted, the project has been in the works in some way, shape or form for several years. The highway has been the scene of frequent traffic accidents, including a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in 2018.

“First we had to convince the Illinois Department of Transportation that the signals met the warrants to be installed,” she said. “The warrants are basically a set of criteria that establishes when you can install a traffic signal. We had to do traffic counts and pedestrian counts…As our downtown becomes more vibrant and we anticipate more pedestrians, it’s even more important than ever that we protect the pedestrians and make it safe for them.”