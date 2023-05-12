DeKalb County real estate tax bills mailed; first installment payment due June 5

By now, most DeKalb County property owners should have received their annual real estate tax bill.

County Treasurer Becky Springer mailed 39,637 real estate tax bills April 28.

This year’s bills were mailed in a letter-size envelope. The envelope is clearly identified with the phrase “This is Your Tax Bill” in large, white letters highlighted in a light maroon box on the front. Taxpayers only receive one bill per year with two payment stubs. Bills have been printed, processed and mailed using a first-class, presort rate permit saving DeKalb County taxpayers money and improving office efficiency.

Examine your tax bill carefully upon receipt. This year, the first installment due date is June 5, and the second installment is due Sept. 5. This is the only bill taxpayers will receive.

The treasurer’s office will be collecting a total amount of $249,544,686 for local government agencies.

A breakdown of this total is:

• DeKalb County, $25,765,039.06, 10.32%.

• Forest Preserve, $1,841,335.15, 0.74%.

• Townships, $10,706,830.42, 4.29%.

• School districts, $153,004,968.59, 61.31%.

• Community college districts, $15,595,486.79, 6.25%.

• Cities and villages, $17,562,800.65, 7.04%.

• Park districts, $10,412,144.33, 4.17%.

• Library districts, $6,205,453.02, 2.49%.

• Fire districts, $6,492,255.15, 2.60%.

• TIF districts, $1,740,500.34, 0.70%.

• Drainage districts, $217,872.50, 0.09%.

The treasurer’s office continues to offer a variety of options to pay the 2022 real estate tax bill.

“Payments may be made at a local bank, by mail or online by debit card, credit card or a direct debit from your bank account. The payment mailing address is shown on the bill,” Springer said.

“To pay online, visit the county’s website, dekalbcounty.org, scroll down and click the box with the red letters that says “Pay My Bill” on the homepage of the County’s website. That link will direct users to the County’s Property Tax Inquiry database and online payment interface,” Springer said. “The treasurer’s office accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover Card credit cards, and Visa and Mastercard debit cards, as well as electronic check that is a direct debit from the taxpayer’s account,” said Springer.

A convenience fee of 2.4%, which is charged by the credit card service provider, will be added for those wishing to charge their real estate taxes on their credit cards or Mastercard debit cards. For those using Visa debit cards, there is a convenience fee of $4. The online payment service provider charges a $2 convenience fee for electronic check direct debit payments. No portion of these fees are received by DeKalb County.

Taxpayers also may pay their taxes at most banks in DeKalb County during the bank’s normal business hours on or before the due date of the installment. Taxpayers should bring the entire tax bill to the bank and put their parcel number on their check. Banks cannot accept payments after the due date.

If paying by mail, taxpayers should make the check payable to DeKalb County Collector. Taxpayers should make sure to include their parcel number(s) on their check, make sure their check is signed and that the numeric amount they have written matches the written-out dollar amount on the second line of their check.

Taxpayers should note that the payment stubs are located on the bottom of the bill. They should return either the first or second installment stub with the corresponding payment or both stubs if they are paying both installments.

If you receive a bill for property you have sold, please mail the bill to the new owner.

For questions regarding a tax bill, contact the DeKalb County Treasurer’s Helpline at 815-895-7337, or visit dekalbcounty.org. The DeKalb County Treasurer’s Office is now on Facebook offering reminders, tips and more. Visit them at facebook.com/DeKalbCountyILTreasurer.