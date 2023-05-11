Yorkville police reports / May 5-11, 2023

Information in the May 5-11, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft of cash reported

Police are investigating a report of the theft of $850 in U.S. currency from a business in the 100 block of West Madison Street sometime after 3:23 p.m. May 1.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Police are investigating a burglary to a motor vehicle that was reported 2:01 p.m. May 1 in the 900 block of Fawnridge Court.

Vehicle collision nets charge

Alejandro Murillo Trillo, 22, of the 400 block of Eldamain Road in Plano, was charged with failure to yield in connection with a vehicle collision at 4:08 p.m. May 1 at the intersection of South Cannonball Trail and Oak Street. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. There were no injuries.

Woman charged with retail theft

Nichole Plum, 49, of the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Boulder Hill, was charged with retail theft under a Yorkville city ordinance at 3:39 p.m. May 2.

Police responded to the 100 block of West Veterans Parkway (Route 34) for a report of retail theft and found Plum walking away from the scene nearby, according to the police report. Police found $30 in merchandise on Plum’s person and returned it to the business. Plum was released on notice.

Traffic stop nets charges

Antonia Alarcon, Jr., 23, of the 1700 block of Ivy Lane in Montgomery, was charged with driving while license revoked and driving on a suspended vehicle registration after a traffic stop at 6:44 p.m. May 6 at the intersection of South Bridge Street (Route 47) and Garden Street.