Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, May 10: Yorkville third, Oswego East fourth at SPC boys track meet

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Southwest Prairie Meet
Yorkville took third (87.33 points), Oswego East fourth (77.5) and Oswego 11th (29.33) at the Southwest Prairie Conference meet won by Plainfield South (117 points).
Yorkville’s Josh Pugh won the 400-meter dash in 48.20 seconds, beating his own school record, took second in the 100 (10.94 seconds) and anchored Yorkville’s winning 4x400 relay in 3:22.33 that included Brycen Clements, Owen Horeni and Paul Emmert. Horeni was also second in the 800 (1:55.79). Yorkville’s Elliot Goodwin was second in the 300 hurdles (40.96). In the field events Yorkville’s Dominic Vashkelis-Benson won the discus (44.29 meters) and was second in the shot put (15.71 meters) and Taelor Clements won the high jump (1.96 meters).
Oswego East’s Parker Nold won the 3,200 (9:11.42) and Alexander Das was third in the 800 (1:55.80) and 1,600 (4:22.33). Oswego East’s 4x800 relay was second (7:59.74). Jalen Lewis was second in the high jump (1.85 meters) and triple jump (13.50 meters).
SOFTBALL
Yorkville 6, West Aurora 1
Madi Reeves struck out 17 batters in a two-hitter for Yorkville (25-1, 13-0). Kayla Kersting and Katlyn Schraeder both went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Foxes, who scored two runs in the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Kaneland 3, Sandwich 1
Kaneland scored two runs in the top of the seventh for the Interstate 8 Conference win. Aubrey Cyr pitched all seven innings for Sandwich (11-12, 4-9), striking out nine. Breanna Sexton went 2-for-3 and Alexis Sexton 2-for-4 at the plate for the Indians, who had nine hits as a team but left seven runners on base.
BASEBALL
Kaneland 20, Sandwich 5
Kaneland scored 12 runs in the second inning and went on to the Interstate 8 Conference win. Tyler Lissman and Quinn Rome each went 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored for Sandwich.