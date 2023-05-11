Plano police reports / May 5-11, 2023

Information in the May 5-11, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Pollce Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Plano police arrested Richard Meaderdes, 39, of the 800 block of Ollie Court, DeKalb, after he turned himself in a on a warrant for a charge of driving while license suspended at 3:13 p.m. May 6 at the police station. Police said Meaderdes posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

License violation

Plano police arrested Justin Torres, 38, of the 600 block of West Rock Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 3:06 p.m. May 7 on Center and South streets. Police said Torres was charged with driving while license revoked and issued a notice to appear in court.

Trespassing arrest

Plano police arrested Rohan Genge, 32, of the 3600 block of Cotter Court, Plano, at 8:45 a.m. May 7 at his residence as they followed up on an earlier trespassing report at a gas station at Route 34 and Waubonsee Drive. Police said Genge was charged with trespassing and booked at the police station. He was later released pending a court appearance.