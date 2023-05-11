Oswego police reports / May 5-11, 2023

Information in the May 5-11, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Package theft reported

Oswego police received a report at 11:56 a.m. May 8 of the theft of a package valued at about $135 from a residence in the 100 block of Willowwood Drive North.

Ticketed in crash

Oswego police ticketed Jose L. Aviles, 48, of the 500 block of Florence Street, Joliet, for driving on a suspended license after his vehicle was involved in a crash at 6:14 p.m. May 8 on Route 34 at Kendall Point Drive.

Plano man ticketed in crash

Oswego police ticketed Manuel Cruz, 28, of the 4000 block of Cummins Street, Plano, for driving on a suspended license after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash at 1:30 p.m. May 7 on Route 34 at Pearce’s Ford Drive.

Cellphone stolen at school

Oswego police are investigating a report of a stolen cellphone they took at 2 p.m. May 5 at Plank Junior High School on Secretariat Lane.

Retail theft reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of a retail theft they took at 4 p.m. May 5 at a store in the 2300 block of Route 34.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Xavier J. Martinez, 21, of Aurora, at 5:57 p.m. May 5 at a supermarket in the 2500 block of Route 30 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Martinez was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Parking lot battery

Oswego police arrested Luis Valenciano Jr., 21, and Croine K. Mendoza, 40, both of the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard, Oswego, on charges of battery at 5:22 p.m. May 5 in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 2700 block of Route 34. Police said the suspects allegedly battered another individual.

DUI arrest on Route 31

Oswego police arrested Emily A. Vargas, 31, of Aurora, after a traffic stop at 1:02 a.m. May 6 on Route 31 near the Fox Metro Water Treatment plant in Montgomery on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Vargas was booked and then later released after posting bond.

Vehicle theft reported

Oswego police took a report of a motor vehicle theft at 3 a.m. May 3 in the 300 block of Millstream Lane. Police said the stolen vehicle is a 2015 Infiniti Q50.

Vehicle thefts, property damage reported

Oswego police are investigating a reported theft of two vehicles and damage to property they took at 9:45 a.m. May 3 at a business in the 40th block of Kendall Point Drive. Police said the total loss in the incident is estimated at $7,000.

Domestic battery under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a domestic battery report they took at 9:45 a.m. May 3 in the 400 block of Gloria Lane.

ID theft reported

Oswego police are investigating an identity theft report they took at 12:26 p.m. May 3 in the 700 block of Bonaventure Drive.

Ticketed

Oswego police ticketed David L. Kine, 34, of the 500 block of South Sumner Avenue, Aurora, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 8:06 p.m. May 4 on Old Post Road at Angela Circle. Police said Kline was released from the scene on personal recognizance.