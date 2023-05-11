Oswego boarding facility strives to make pets feel like they are right at home

John and LauraMae Gay believe that your pet should feel at home even when they aren’t at home.

The couple owns The Pets’ Home, a dog day care and boarding facility located at 3587 Plainfield Road in Oswego. The 5,000-square-foot building, which was built from scratch, is designed like a three-bedroom house where dogs sleep in beds instead of cages.

The Pets' Home is designed like a three-bedroom house where dogs sleep in beds instead of cages. (Photo provided by John Gay)

“I don’t like dogs in cages or glass boxes,” LauraMae Gay said. “If they’re not that way in your home, why should you go on vacation and lock your dog up like a prisoner? I don’t believe in that.”

The new facility, which opened in mid-February, can board up to 30 dogs at a time. The couple lives next door in a house they previously used for their business.

And customers who board their dogs at the facility can trust they are in good hands. LauraMae Gay will stay with the dogs overnight or somebody else will.

“There’s always someone here in case of an emergency,” John Gay said.

She is trained in CPR and first aid and is certified by the National Association of Pet Sitters.

The business started in 1991.

“I don’t like dogs in cages or glass boxes,” LauraMae Gay said. “If they’re not that way in your home, why should you go on vacation and lock your dog up like a prisoner? I don’t believe in that.” — Owner LauraMae Gay

“We started in Plainfield,” John Gay said. “We had a home in Plainfield. Laura started the business by dog walking in the neighborhood. She wanted to leave her job that she was doing and just wanted to take care of dogs. The business kept growing.”

The couple had planned on breaking ground for the new facility in 2020, but the pandemic shelved those plans.

“We decided to wait it out to see what was going to happen with COVID,” John Gay said. “Our business depends on people going to work and going on vacation and nobody was doing any of that. We didn’t know how long it was going to last.”

The Pets' Home owner LauraMae Gay sharing her bed with the dogs at the facility. (Photo provided by John Gay)

The new facility has lived up to the couple’s vision.

“We had a grand opening and open house in March and we had a huge turnout of people who wanted to take tours of the building,” John Gay said. “And the feedback we got was incredible. We got a lot of good feedback.”

Other services The Pets’ Home provides include in-home pet care, training, grooming, spa services, dog walking and pet taxi service. The business serves Oswego and surrounding communities, including Plainfield, Naperville, Shorewood, Aurora, Bolingbrook, Yorkville and areas of Joliet.

The facility also has an in-ground pool, which will open next week.

LauraMae Gay noted that dogs provide unconditional love.

“No matter what, they love you,” she said. “And they need you. They appreciate you and they need you.”

Their employees help to create a loving environment for the dogs.

“Because they love their dogs at home, they are very passionate here with the dogs,” LauraMae Gay said.

More information about The Pets’ Home is available at its website, thepetshome.com, or by calling 630- 854-8841.