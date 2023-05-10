Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, May 9: LeBaron Lee, Yorkville clinch series win over Minooka

BASEBALL
Yorkville 7, Minooka 2
LeBaron Lee struck out six over 5 1/3 innings and Kam Yearsley struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Foxes (14-11, 7-4) who clinched the series win. At the plate Yearsley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Nate Harris scored three runs, walked twice and had three stolen bases
Newark 11, Leland 0
Cole Reibel was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Jake Kruser was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Joe Martin 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs for Newark.
Plano 3, Yorkville Christian 2
Winning pitcher Matthew Bruell struck out six over 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk, and Josh Stellwagen recorded the last four outs for Plano (5-22). Jason Phillips had two RBIs and Stellwagen scored two runs for Plano. Losing pitcher Barrett Diaz struck out five and Jess Seaton was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Yorkville Christian.
Kaneland 8, Sandwich 3
Chance Lange was 3-for-4 with a homer, run scored and RBI for Sandwich. Winning pitcher Parker Violett struck out nine, and homered and drove in five runs at the plate for Kaneland.
SOFTBALL
Yorkville Christian 7, Plano 0
Grace Allgood struck out 13 and went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, run scored and RBI, and Kaelia Fox was 3-for-3 with three homers and six RBIs for the Mustangs.
Oswego 5, Plainfield South 4
Kaylee LaChappell went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, Aubriella Garza 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Zoe Precup had two RBIs, driving in the game-winning run in the seventh, for Oswego (20-7).