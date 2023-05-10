Consultant’s profile details qualities Oswego SD308 community is seeking in new school superintendent

The new Oswego SD308 superintendent should be someone who values the unique needs of every student and is a visible, hands-on leader.

Oak Park-based School Exec Connect has put together a profile detailing what qualities the new superintendent should possess based on input provided at staff and community forums and through an online questionnaire. The Oswego School Board hired School Exec Connect after Superintendent John Sparlin announced that he will retire at the end of June with a year remaining on his contract.

Sparlin joined the district in 2012 as the executive director for administrative services and was promoted to assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2013. In 2016, he was promoted to superintendent following the departure of Matthew Wendt.

The profile is posted on the district’s website at sd308.org. The new superintendent should also be someone that “passionately embraces the current traditions and values of the district, yet is open-minded, resourceful and responsive to the diverse and changing needs of the students and families,” according to the profile.

The board and consultants plan to use the profile as they screen and conduct interviews with candidates. The report also may be used to develop interview questions for the candidates.

Ninety people participated in focus groups and there were 1,129 responses to an online questionnaire. Those 90 people were comprised of board members, district administrators, district staff, students, community members and and parents.

Of those responding to the questionnaire, 707 were parents, 284 were staff members, 185 were students and 74 were community/business owners. In reading from the profile report, School Exec Connect associate Devon Horton talked about the district’s strengths.

“In general, the Oswego district appears to prioritize inclusivity, diversity, and a well-rounded education for their students,” Horton said. “The community is engaged, and the strong connections between home and school foster a positive environment for learning. The dedication of the administration, staff, and teachers to their students is evident through their passionate work and regular communication with families. There is a focus on meeting the needs of all students (including Special Education support), fostering a growth mindset and creating a welcoming and supportive environment.”

Horton is the superintendent of Evanston/Skokie School District 65.

However, the district has its share of challenges as well, including those related to community engagement, fiscal stability, diversity and inclusion, professional supports, mental health resources, research and curriculum development, mentorship programs and communication strategies, the report states.

“Additionally, there are issues surrounding staffing, student behavior and burnout prevention that may require more immediate attention,” according to the report. “Addressing these challenges will be important for the development and success of Oswego’s future students, as well as the growth of the Oswego district as a whole.”

According to the report, the new superintendent in his or her first year should focus on such issues as financial stability, building a culture of empathy and inclusion, enhancing diversity efforts, prioritizing the well-being and mental health support of students, addressing staffing issues, including the hiring and retaining of diverse administrative, teaching and support staff and improving the transition between elementary, middle and high school education.

As of Monday, there have been 26 applicants for the job, School Exec Connect President Kevin O’Mara told board members. On May 22, the firm plans to deliver to the board a slate of five to seven semi-finalists in a closed session meeting.

“After that, we would suggest the board sooner rather than later during the week of May 29 determine a schedule to interview those five to seven candidates over a two to three day period,” O’Mara said. “And then perhaps the week of June 5, interview the three finalists that you’d like to interview. We would recommend that happen over a three day period so that you have a single day with each of the three finalists.”

The board is planning to interview the semi-finalists on May 30, 31 and June 1 and then interview the finalists on June 5, 6 and 7. Other groups of people, including community members, parents, students and staff, will interview the finalists along with the board members.

The new superintendent is set to begin on July 1.