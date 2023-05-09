Yorkville School District Y115 swears in four new board members; Crawford elected president

YORKVILLE – Four newly elected members of the Yorkville School District 115 Board of Education took the oath of office on May 8.

They included Darren Crawford, Michael Houston, Jason Demas and Michael Knoll.

The group joined incumbent board members Shawn Schumacher and Jason Senffner, along with Leslie Smogor, who had been appointed to the seven-member panel just three days earlier.

The reconstituted board immediately elected officers, selecting Crawford as president, Demas as vice-president and Schumacher as secretary.

Crawford, Houston and Demas were elected to four-year terms on the board. Knoll ran unopposed for a two-year term, while Smogor was appointed to a two-year term.

Smogor and Demas had tied in the April 4 election for a four-year seat on the board. As required under the Illinois Constitution, a drawing was held by the Kendall County Clerk’s Elections Office to determine a winner on April 25.

Demas won the drawing and the four-year seat. However, with the resignation of board member Robert Brenart the previous day, board members had already decided to appoint Demas or Smogor to serve out the two years remaining on Brenart’s unexpired term.

Stepping down from the board were Lynn Burks, Tom Kozlowicz, Ashley Rhea Fichtel and Jenny Morgan, all of whom did not seek reelection.

Crawford, a physicist at Fermilab in Batavia, has been serving as an appointed trustee for the Yorkville Public Library and as board president. He said he will submit his resignation from the library board in order to concentrate on his school board duties.

“Taking on both roles would be pretty time-consuming,” Crawford said.

“I want to see the community thrive and offer more opportunities for our students,” Crawford said. “We’re going to build on the successes of the past board.”