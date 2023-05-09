Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, May 8: Simon Skroch 10-strikeout gem, Kam Yearsley solo homer lift Yorkville baseball

BASEBALL

Yorkville 1, Minooka 0

Simon Skroch struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings in out-dueling Minooka’s Ryan Anderson, and Kam Yearsley’s solo home run in the sixth inning was the difference as the Foxes (13-11, 6-4 Southwest Prairie West) took the first game of a three-game series. Skroch allowed just two hits and walked four. Yearsley retired the final two outs to preserve the shutout.

Leland 2, Newark 1

Leland’s Porter Thrall struck out seven and scattered six hits in a complete-game effort. Jake Kruser struck out 10 over five innings and Joe Martin six in two innings for Newark. Clay Friestad and Cole Reibel each had two hits for the Norsemen.