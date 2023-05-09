Oswego SD308 honors district’s 38 retirees and 28 multi-year celebrants at banquet

Oswego SD308 and the Board of Education held its annual employee recognition and retirement dinner on April 27 at White Eagle Golf Club.

The district recognized 38 retirees as well as 23 individuals celebrating 25 years of service, two individuals celebrating 30 years of service, two individuals celebrating 35 years of service, and one individual celebrating 40 years of service for a total combined of 1,451 years of dedication and service to the students of the district.

Among the individuals being honored as retirees this year is the District’s Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin. Sparlin has worked in the field of education for 30 years with 11 of those years spent at SD308.

“Tonight is a very special night for many reasons,” Sparlin said. He then shared how 23 years ago he attended a similar event for his father who retired after 38 years as a teacher and administrator in the public school system.

Other retirees recognized at the evening’s event have dedicated upwards to 35 years to the students, staff and community members of Oswego SD308. Many of the retirees have plans to travel, spend time with their families and grandchildren, and a few even plan to continue their education.

Congratulations to the 2022-2023 retirees: Julie Brummel, Long Beach Elementary; Araceli Castillo, Southbury Elementary; Michelle Clark, Transportation Department; Jayne Colvin, Oswego High School; Dianna Costa, Boulder Hill Elementary; Tammi Craven, District Administration Center; Donna Cruger, Hunt Club Elementary; Mary Dwyer, Fox Chase Elementary; Anne Elwood, Thompson Junior High; Larry Freese, Maintenance Department; Jill Gardner, Murphy Junior High; Rene Garren, Traughber Junior High; Leigh Hatch, Plank Junior High; Julie Heinz, Hunt Club Elementary; Marina Hernandez, Lakewood Creek Elementary; Debora Herzog, Transportation Department; Enes Hettinger, Oswego East High School; Denise Hildebrand, District Administration Center; Brenda Hillesland, Grande Park Elementary; Tim Hofner, Transportation Department; Stephen Hutchings, Oswego East High School; Mark Johnson, Murphy Junior High; Roberta Long, Fox Chase Elementary; Donna Makowsky, Oswego High School; Jeanne Matthews, Hunt Club Elementary; Dorothy Mockenhaupt, Churchill Elementary; Erica Neville, Traughber Junior High; Bertha Quiroz, Long Beach Elementary; Jorge Quiroz, Boulder Hill Elementary; Mindy Renier, Traughber Junior High; Sharon Simon, Fox Chase Elementary; Lisa Snow, Oswego East High School; Dr. John Sparlin, District Administration Center; Paige Stratton, Fox Chase Elementary; Mary Theodor, Oswego High School; Julia Van Camp, Churchill Elementary; Laura Waibel, Oswego East High School; Randy Wood, Transportation Department.

25 Years: Angela Agne, Bednarcik Junior High; John Baker, Thompson Junior High; Janette Close, Oswego High School; Brian Cooney, Oswego High School; Dale Eschbach, Oswego High School; Brian Fauth, Old Post Elementary; Scott Freischlag, Oswego High School; John Harazin, Oswego High School; Michelle Jones, Wolf’s Crossing Elementary; Jennifer Kellogg, Traughber Junior High; Marc Kersting Oswego High School; Deryl Leubner, Oswego East High School; Rebecca Meixensperger, Fox Chase Elementary; Molly Miller, Plank Junior High; Wendy Monn, Oswego High School; Andrew Mundsinger, Oswego High School; Jayne Pagoria, Churchill Elementary; Pamela Phelps, Oswego High School; Amy Rux, Oswego High School; Pamela Sackmann, Thompson Junior High; Katherine Theodor, Traughber Junior High; Stephanie Thomas, Old Post Elementary; Renee Welch, Bednarcik Junior High.

30 Years: Donna Thill, Plank Junior High; Lori Zielke, Lakewood Creek Elementary

35 Years: Deborah Convey, Southbury Elementary; Deborah Smith, Finance Department

40 Years: Ellen Poplawski, Old Post Elementary

Faith Dahlquist, associate superintendent for Educational Services; Dr. Heather Kincaid, assistant superintendent of Student and Staff Services; Dr. John T. Petzke, assistant superintendent of Operations/CSBO; and Theresa Komitas, director of Communications and Media Relations, all served as Masters of Ceremonies. After dinner, the retirees as well as the celebrants were recognized and thanked for their time and dedication to the district.

SD308 Board President LaTonya Simelton thanked the celebrants for their years of service and the retirees on their career achievement. Simelton said, “You are seen, needed and deeply appreciated.” Simelton was joined by fellow board members: Eugene Gatewood, vice president; Dominick Cirone, member; and Jarod Ploger, member, there to congratulate and share their gratitude to staff.

To view a video from the dinner, visit youtube.com/watch?v=eBlQ6uimHxA.