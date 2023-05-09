Oswego police chief looks back over long career with village: ‘I just really enjoyed working here’

Outgoing Oswego Police Chief Jeff Burgner is proud of what the police department has been able to accomplish during his 27 years of service with the village.

He recently announced his retirement from the department and will be recognized for his service at the June 13 Village Board meeting. Burgner, who turned 50 on Sunday, said it is the right time to him to retire from the department.

In addition, his son is turning 18.

“Everything just kind of lines up for me on a personal level,” he said.

He plans to continue working and will probably do something connected to law enforcement.

“I want to stay connected to law enforcement,” Burgner said.

He noted the Oswego Police Department continues to grow. The department will be hiring two new police officers, bringing the number of officers up to 54.

“We are building a police department that is going to take this village into the future,” Burgner said. “We’re finding that more and more calls are requiring two officers to go rather than maybe in the past it might have been one. Those are things we look at to determine staffing levels and how we deploy our resources. I think we’ll see the benefits of having more officers on a shift.”

The need for additional police officers has risen as Oswego’s population continues to grow.

“I think the village is doing a nice job in keeping up with that,” Burgner said.

He oversaw the planning and construction of the department’s current headquarters, which opened in 2018. Burgner said he also feels good about the fact the Oswego Police Department has implemented a number of wellness initiatives for police officers.

“I think there’s still work to be done, but I think we’ve made a lot of strides in making sure we’re taking care of our officers’ mental well being and their physical well being,” he said. “Statistics right now are showing that more officers every year in our country are dying from suicide.”

New Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman has said he is sad to see Burgner leave, but is excited for his next chapter and happy for him personally.

“He leaves huge shoes to fill, but he has positioned the Oswego Police Department extremely well, so we have a deep bench of experience,” Kauffman said. “Hiring Jeff’s replacement is the first major test I will face as president, so it’s critical to get right.”

Burgner was hired as an Oswego police officer in 1996, became a detective in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004. He graduated from Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command in 2007 and went on to be appointed police captain in 2010.

He was appointed Oswego police chief in 2014.

Burgner said he is also proud to be a part of a project to build the Kendall County Law Enforcement Memorial at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville.

“I did that in my time on the Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police,” Burgner said. “We were able to provide that memorial for the families of the fallen officers. I felt really good about that.”

Burgner is happy that he has stayed with the department for as long as he has.

“When I got here, the town had a population of about 5,000 people would be my guess,” he said. “It had a pretty small department, but there was growth coming. I really liked the leadership and I liked the opportunities that we were starting to see available as the department began to grow.”

And he has liked being part of the Oswego community.

“I just really enjoyed working here in the community and I enjoyed the support that we received and we still get from our community,” Burgner said. “That makes it very easy to want to stay here and work for Oswego.”

His fondest memories are when he worked in investigations.

“I spent about 11 years in investigations in my career,” Burgner said. “You were advocating for your victims as a detective or as a supervisor in that role.”

Burgner said he is “very confident” that the department has a deep bench of leaders that will result in a seamless transition following his departure.

The village will begin the process of selecting the next police chief over the coming months.