Oswego High School band director named a CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence

Oswego High School band director Stephanie San Roman is one of 30 music teachers from across the country named as 2023 Music Teachers of Excellence by the CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association.

Now in its seventh year, the program was created to recognize educators who are having the greatest impact on their students, using the power of music as an avenue for change.

The CMA Foundation will hold its seventh Music Teachers of Excellence ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Nashville. Along with a night of celebration and recognition, the CMA Foundation will also invest $150,000 total to all of this year’s recipients. Half of each teacher’s investment will go toward their classroom needs and music programs, and the other half will support personal expenses. Funding is used to not only support teachers financially, but to also encourage commitment, motivation and retention in music education.

Through an extensive application process, which includes teaching videos, professional references and community service work, Music Teachers of Excellence are selected based on their dedication to bringing a high-quality music education to their students and the impact they’ve had on their school community through music.

“We could not be prouder to support these 30 incredible music teachers through the Music Teachers of Excellence program” Tiffany Kerns, executive director of the CMA Foundation said in a news release. “We have seen first-hand how critical music education is to the success and well-being of students, and that starts with our music teachers. We are thrilled to welcome a new class of music teachers into this community, and we cannot wait to celebrate them on Sept. 19.”