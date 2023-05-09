New Oswego SD308 Board members sworn-in; Simelton reelected president

Oswego SD308 Board President LaTonya Simelton and Oswego SD308 Board Vice-President Eugene Gatewood will continue to serve in their same roles on the School Board.

During Monday’s School Board meeting, Simelton and Gatewood were unanimously elected by their fellow board members to retain their roles. They were the only two nominated for the offices of president and vice-president.

The vote came after new board members Amy Murillo and Mary Jo Wenmouth took their oaths of office along with returning board members Jared Ploger and Dominick Cirone.

Board members also voted unanimously to keep meeting on Monday nights. They turned down an option to start meeting on Wednesday nights.

However, they do plan to meet 15 minutes earlier stating in July. Starting in July, they will begin meeting at 6 p.m. in closed session instead of 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. in open session rather than 7:15 p.m.

In addressing the issue, Ploger said the board needs to cut down the length of its meetings.

“We’ve got to figure out ways to cut down our time,” he said. “I don’t have faith in putting a long board meeting on a Wednesday. So I vehemently say we still have to do this on a Monday.”

Simelton welcomed the new board members and returning board members.

“School Board members’ decisions affect positively or negatively the learning experiences, opportunities and outcomes for generations of students. That is a responsibility that I’m sure you don’t take lightly. During your tenure, may the reason you serve manifest in our district and in the lives of our students and staff. Thank you in advance for your service.”