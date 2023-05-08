Yorkville School District Y115 to hire interim superintendent while searching for replacement

YORKVILLE – Yorkville School District 115 will operate with an interim superintendent at the helm for the coming academic year and with a permanent top administrator in place for the start of classes in the fall of 2024.

With the unexpected resignation of Superintendent Tim Shimp, which became effective May 1, the Yorkville School Board is wasting no time to start the process of finding a replacement.

Board members on May 5 approved a $24,500 contract with Schaumburg-based Hazzard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct the search.

The plan is for the School Board to hire the interim superintendent by July 1 and have the post filled permanently before the start of the 2024-25 school year.

The goal is maintaining the stability and continuity of the school district’s leadership, said board President Lynn Burks, who will be stepping down from the board along with three other members at the May 8 meeting.

“The new board will be in charge of the search process,” Burks said. “We wanted to make sure the process is in place. This is about finding the best leader for the district.”

Shimp, who served 16 years with the district and the last 10 as superintendent, resigned to take a job in the private sector. He said his new post is connected to education but declined to elaborate further.

When Shimp resigned, the board named three top administrators to serve as interim co-superintendents at least until the new school board is seated.

They include Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Nick Baughman, Assistant Superintendent for Learning & Instruction Grades 7-12 Ericka Burns and Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Instruction Preschool-6 Kathy Melton.

Departing from the School Board are Tom Kozlowicz, Ashley Rea Fichtel and Jenny Morgan, all of whom, like Burks, did not seek reelection.

New to the board is Leslie Smogor, who was appointed to fill the two years remaining on the unexpired term of 28-year board veteran Robert Brenart, who made is own surprise resignation announcement at the same April 24 meeting as Shimp. Brenart said he wants to travel more.

Joining the board May 8 will be election winners Darren Crawford, Michael Houston, Jason Demas and Michael Knoll.

Incumbent board members include Shawn Schumacher and Jason Senffner.