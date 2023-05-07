Yorkville Public Library announces youth programming for in May

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of May. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3D Printing (in person): May 6, 9:30 to 1 p.m. by appointment. 3D Printing is back, the first Saturday of each month. Book a 30-minute appointment on the YPL website to learn about Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D printer. The cost is $0.20/ gram.

Drawing with Jarrett Krosoczka: May 6, 10 a.m. via Zoom. Join us for this special Zoom event with author and illustrator of the popular Lunch Lady and Jedi Academy series of graphic novels. Krosoczka will discuss his life in comics, his famous series, and Hey, Kiddo, the 2019 Harvey Award for Book of the Year. Register on the YPL website.

Ready Readers: READY, SET, GO!: Tuesday, May 9, 10:30 to 11 a.m. These tandem sessions provide learning experiences for both preschool age students and their parent or guardian. This session focuses on the importance and many benefits of reading with a child. Parents and guardians will learn about interactive read alouds, motivation and enriching experiences tied to reading. While your preschooler will have fun and be engaged with experiences that support the topics covered in the parent session.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, May 10 and 24, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Tots and Toddlers: Wednesday, May 10, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website.

LEGO kits at YPL: May 15-19. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Use only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesday, May 16, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Artful Beginnings – Preschool: Wednesday, May 17, 10:30 a.m. We will read a book then create a fun craft project. Prepare to get messy. Check out this new program. Register for the event on the YPL website.

Read with Paws: Saturday, May 20, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for a 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, May 23 – Thursday, May 25, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Harry Potter Book Club: Thursday, May 25, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Join Mackenzie each month for a magical discussion on each book in the series. Read “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” chapters 1-15 for the May 25 meeting. The group will discuss the book and participate in fun activities. There will be a Harry Potter Party after the completion of the final book. Register on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Chalk the Walk: Friday, May 26, 11 a.m., weather permitting. After Drop In Story Time, we are decorating the sidewalk outside of the library. Join us for the fun.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.