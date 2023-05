Yorkville Knights of Columbus Council #14463 was recently awarded the Illinois State Council Leave No Neighbor Behind, Program of the Year Award.

Last November, council members prepared complete turkey dinners at the Beecher Center, serving over 120 senior citizens from Yorkville and the Kendall County area.

The award was presented to Deputy Grand Knight James Zbella by State Deputy Stephan G. Mann at this year’s Illinois State Convention, held in Springfield April 22-23.