Special Easter activities for Plano Sunday school students

The Sunday school students at the United Methodist Church of Plano learned about Lent, Holy Week and Easter in a hands-on Lenten Festival, recalling activities and symbols during Lent and Holy Week on Easter Sunday morning.

The activities were led by Sunday school teacher Linda Oleson, which included music led by Angeleah Wyncoop, a puppet skit with Romper the otter puppet, an Easter message with items symbolizing Holy Week and an Easter parade on the church grounds. Symbols for the Easter Week were discussed and Bible verses were read.