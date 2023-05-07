Hilltop Gardeners will meet May 11 at Oswego library

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet May 11, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“Illinois’ Wild and Wonderful Early Bloomers” will be presented by Cindy Crosby. Cosby is the author, compiler and contributor to more than 20 books. She will share stories about our earlier spring wildflowers, their folklore and their uses throughout history by Native Americans and early settlers.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find the club on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.