Yorkville Public Library lists May adult programs

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Adult English Language Learners Open House: Various dates and times. The Yorkville Library has started a conversation-based English Language Learners program for adults. Visit the Adult Services desk at the library to get more information on the program and register for a class.

Medicare 101: Wednesday, May 3, 6 p.m. and Tuesday, May 9, 9:30 a.m. Join Medicare expert Cindy Fields as she discusses the ins and outs of Medicare, helping seniors understand their coverage and the options they have.

Drawing Comics with Jarrett J. Krocoskza: Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. via Zoom. Join us for this very special Zoom event with author and illustrator of the popular Lunch Lady and Jedi Academy series of graphic novels. Krosoczka will discuss his life in comics, his famous series and Hey, Kiddo, the 2019 Harvey Award for Book of the Year.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, May 15, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Being Fabulous with Jonathan Van Ness: Wednesday, May 17, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Join us for this very special Zoom event with author and breakout star of the Netflix series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and his chat with Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: Thursdays, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18+.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, May 5 and 19, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

MakerSpace Tuesdays: Tuesday, May 9, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. At this MakerSpace class, create your own keepsake rosemaling object with provided patterns or bring your own ideas. Rosemaling or “Rose Painting” emerged as a folk art in Norway in the 1700s. Norwegians spent long winters painting rococo flowers and flourish on wooden objects inside and outside their homes. Migrating to America, beautiful rosemaling travel trunks sparked a firestorm of creating rosemaling.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, May 10, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

MakerSpace Tuesdays: Tuesday, May 16, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. What better way to ensure good dreams and “protect” from bad dreams than to hang a dream catcher above the bed or in the window. Learn how to craft an original dream catcher while exploring the Native American origins and lore attached to these beautiful items. Registration is required.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, May 18, 7 p.m. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Horror Book Club: Monday, May 22, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book. This month the group will be reading “Brother.”

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, May 23, 7 p.m. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us