Yorkville man honored by Morgan Stanley

Chris Nawa of Yorkville, a financial advisor with The Stathopoulos Nawa Group, Certified Financial Planner, Qualified Plan Financial Consultant, and Financial Planning Specialist, in its Wealth Management office in Chicago, has been named to Morgan Stanley’s Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for financial advisors who, early in their career, have demonstrated the highest professional standards and first class client service. Nawa has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Toledo.