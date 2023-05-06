Sandwich Public Library District announces May programs

The Sandwich Public Library District offers the following programs. All programs are free and open to the public, with registration required unless otherwise noted. For information, visit sandwichpld.org or call 815-786-8308.

Math Mondays: First Monday of each month, 6 to 7 p.m. For grades K-3. Play fun math games and win prizes. Parents are encouraged to play along. Text @spldmath to 81010 to join our math text group and receive updates.

Local Writers Group: First and third Thursdays of each month, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Gather with area writers of all levels to strengthen your skills as an author. The sesessions, led by Dave Dean, will focus on the needs and desires of each participant, equipping and empowering you to take the next step in your writing journey. Whether you’re just getting started or have published dozens of books, this group is for you. First Thursdays are hosted by Sandwich Public Library District; third Thursdays are hosted by Somonauk Public Library District.

Card Making: May 6, noon; May 18, 6:30 p.m. Fold, cut and paste under the direction of local paper-crafting wizard Jennifer Boring, making five beautiful handmade cards for your loved ones and friends. Registration at the front desk is required. Payment is taken at the time of registration.

Mommy & Me Crafternoon: May 13, 2 to 3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. Happy Mother’s Day. Come to the library to do a craft that both mother and child will enjoy.

Learning the Basics of Medicare: May 16, 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m. Don’t overpay for Medicare health plans. These identical seminar sessions will provide you with an overview of what Medicare covers and does not cover, a review of Medicare supplements and Medicare advantage plans, tips to protect your savings from out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, and help to determine which Part D drug plan best fits your needs. If you are turning 65 or approaching retirement, we encourage you to attend this no-cost seminar. Registration requested.

On Being Fabulous with Jonathan VanNess and Kristi Yamaguchi: May 17, 7 p.m. Virtual program. ”Queer Eye” and ”Getting Curious” star and ice skating superfan, Jonathan VanNess talks with his idol, Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi. They’ll chat figure skating, fabulous style and whatever else comes up. Registration required. Visit sandwichpld.org for registration information.

Mafia Night: May 22, 6 to 7:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Come to the library to play this classic whodunit game and have fun accusing (probably) innocent civilians.

How to Spoil Your Cat (and how to get them to spoil you back): May 22, 6:30 p.m. Looking for the best way to spoil your cat? Join cat lover and local business owner Nikki Peterson for an educational and fun evening She will share some truly purr-worthy tips for lavishing your cat with love (and tricks forgetting your furry friend to love you back.)

Outdoor Movie Night: May 26. Parking opens at 8 p.m.; show begins at sundown. Let’s celebrate the return of summer with an outdoor movie the entire family can enjoy. Refreshments will be available for purchase. No registration required. All ages are welcomed.