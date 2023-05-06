Sandwich P.E.O. Chapter planning indoor garage sale fundraiser

Sandwich Chapter of Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.) will sponsor its annual garage sale fundraiser, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 19, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Meadowlands Farm, 13820 County Line Road in Newark, just south of Route 71.

This indoor event features numerous items including furniture, glassware, American flyer train set, children’s clothing and books, toys and games, vintage jewelry, Longaberger baskets and more. Come early, meet some nice people, support a good cause and take home treasures. Everything must go.

PEO was founded in 1869 to promote education for women. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for grants, scholarships, loans and stewardship. More information about P.E.O. is available at peointernational.org.